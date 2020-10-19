Chipinge man kills brother over goat

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A CHIPINGE man, who killed his brother in a scuffle over a goat has been slapped with a 25-year jail term by High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda.

It is the State’s case that on October 16 last year, the convict, Tawanda Hlahla (25) had a misunderstanding with his elder brother Sifiso.

The court heard that the convict slaughtered Sifiso’s goat.

During the same week, Sifiso questioned his younger brother about his goat and a misunderstanding ensued.

The convict struck the now-deceased with a machete once on the back of his head.

Sifiso bled profusely from the wound and died upon admission at Chipinge Hospital.

