Charumbira’s wife remanded in custody

HARARE town planner Priscilla Charumbira, arrested on Tuesday for criminal abuse of office after she allegedly unprocedurally approved a change of land use of open spaces, was yesterday remanded in custody to today after she challenged her placement on remand.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Through her lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, Charumbira (53) argued that there was no legal basis for placing her on remand.

She argued that the facts and evidence placed before the court did not constitute an offence.

Magistrate Bianca Makwande will rule on her application today.

The accused, who is wife to Chief’s Council president Fortune Charumbira, said the office she occupied did not directly interact with the Local Government minister, hence could not be charged for failing to seek ministerial approval.

She said she signed some of the documents which had been approved by other officers that include one Nyabezi.

But the State, represented by George Manokore, said the document before the court showed that Charumbira was an accomplice in the matter.

It is alleged that sometime in 2016, Charumbira in her capacity as the city planner unlawfully supervised the approval of change of use for land in Sunningdale and along Samora Machel Avenue without the approval of the Local Government ministry.

