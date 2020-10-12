Catholic Church sets up recording studio

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Catholic Church has set up a state-of-the-art studio, Anesu Recording Studio, in the capital to both gospel and circular musicians.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference national co-ordinator for social communications Alfonce Kugwa said the studio’s rates were affordable and below commercial charges as it was primarily meant to serve people.

“Although Anesu Recording Studio is Catholic owned, it is ecumenical in the sense that it accommodates talented musicians from all denominations. The studio is also meant to promote up-and-coming musicians while it continues to support renowned musicians from all corners of the country,” he said.

“We are calling upon musicians, companies and organisations to utilise this facility. Sungura, dance hall, traditional artistes are all welcome to the studio. The recording fee is US$10 per hour or equivalent to the local currency at the week’s prevailing rate,” he said.

Kugwa said the studio has already recorded individuals and groups from different backgrounds and faiths also offered a platform for panel discussions.

“Anesu Recording Studio’s aim is also meant to promote and empower the youth by creating employment through music. It also promotes ecumenical dialogue as different churches interact in their use of the studio and collaborating in music,” he said.

“The studio also serves as a channel of evangelisation as it spreads the message of peace and unity through singing. We let the people express their talents and make their talents help them earn a living. It is a melting pot of different

gifts.”

