Cassper Nyovest mourns Cal_Vin

BY SHARON SIBINDI/ KENNEDY NYAVAYA

THE arts fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of multi-award-winning rapper Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo (pictured), popularly known as Cal_Vin, in a suspected hit-and-run car accident in Luveve, Bulawayo on Saturday night.

He was 35.

NewsDay Life & Style gathers that Cal_Vin, who was coming from watching Liverpool’s late night clash with Sheffield United at Emakhandeni Cricket Club in Luveve, died upon arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday.

Family spokesperson and aunt to the deceased singer Sithembile Sibanda confirmed the death.

“They were walking home. He was with his girlfriend and two others. They were almost home, just about 20 metres away when the incident happened,” she said.

Born and raised in Luveve high-density suburb, Cal_Vin was introduced to rap in the 1990s, but got the first opportunity to record in 2003 before starting to make his own beats and producing music.

Also known as That Luveve Boy, Cal_Vin, gained popularity in 2014 when one of his smash hit Bebengakholwa from the album Perfect Balance dominated local airwaves and subsequently opened opportunities for awards and recognition.

He then dropped Z’khuphani, a track which became a ghetto anthem and attracted the attention of South Africa’s music star Cassper Nyovest, leading to a collaboration.

As condolences mesages continue to pour in from different platforms, the death of Cal_Vin, who is a nominee for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA), has been described as a great loss to the arts industry.

“A sad loss to Zimbabwe. This is the guy who gave us the beautiful Z’khuphani collaboration with Cassper Nyovest. Rest in peace Cal_Vin,” tweeted Bulawayo National Gallery director Kgosi Nyathi.

Cassper Nyovest twitted: “Rest in peace big dawg. Sad news Zimbabwe rap icon Cal_ Vin, what a passionate guy.”

“We will sit as a board and see what we can do to immortalise him,” one of RoilBAA awards organisers Nkue Nkala said.

Novuyo Seagirl said the industry had been robbed of a greatly talented artiste.

“The year 2020 has been a horrible year. Sungaze uthathe uCalvin shuwa. What will be of the music industry without you Vin? Rest in peace King Cal_ Vin,” she said.

Highlander Football Club said: “Condolences to the Nhliziyo family and the society in general for the sad loss of Calvin. Besides being a great artiste, he was a staunch Bosso fan, who has left a void within the greater Bosso family. You will always be remembered, rest easy King Cal_Vin.”

Renowned Zimbabwean musician Vusa Mkhaya said: “We were working on another one and you said this one will be a banger. On Thursday, you said not another love song Bhudas, let’s do something different this time.#RIPKingCal”

Bhadilah Ndlovu said Cal_Vin was a brother, mentor and inspiration.

“Rest easy bro, it’s hard to believe that you are gone. Thanks for the good music we will continue to connect through it,” he said.

“I remember this day we were on rehearsals and you were actually joking around telling me ukuthi haa mfana ulomuthi how come someone from Beitbridge you got a nomination in this flooded category ye house and gqom. May your soul rest in peace.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news that Calvin is no more, this is a great loss to the industry. May God be with his family. Ndarwadziwa (I am in pain),” wrote rapper Mudiwa.

Mourners are gathered in Luveve 5 in Bulawayo.

