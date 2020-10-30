CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has contracted COVID-19

After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid19 protocol. Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.

For more information:

CAF|Communications Director

Alexandre.siewe@cafonline.com

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw