Staff Reporter

Former National Security minister Nicholas Goche was on Wednesday arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police for stealing an undisclosed number of cattle in Bindura.

Goche, who spent Wednesday night in custody, is expected to appear in court today for the crime.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest but did not give details.

More details to come…

