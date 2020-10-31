Bournemouth defender for Warriors

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

BOURNEMOUTH defender Jordan Zemura(21) is in line to make his Warriors debut after he was drafted into a leaked 24-men provisional squad for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Though the squad remains subject to changes as some players are still facing travel restrictions from their respective bases, Zemura has confirmed his availability.

He was previously called up to the Warriors squad for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Zambia and Botswana last November but he failed to make it due to travel documents complications.

United States-based Tendai Jirira has also been drafted into the squad together with former Celtic Glasgow forward Kundai Benyu.

Another suprise inclusion in the team is Last Jesi who recently completed his move to Sudanese gaints Al Hilal

Ovidy Karuru is another surprise inclusion as he is currently unattached following his divorce with Stellenbosch.

But Kudakwashe Mahachi and Tafadzwa Kutinyu have been ruled out of the current campaign.

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars, USA)

Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain)

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka, SA)

Defenders:

Tenadi Jirira (Detroit City, USA)

Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey)Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows, SA)Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England)Alec Mudimu (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova)Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia)Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest, England)Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon, Zambia).

Midfielders:

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England)Marshal Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France)Knowledge Musona ( KAS Eupen, Belgium)Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, SA)Kundai Benyu (Wealdstone,

England)Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia)Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu, SA)Ovidy Karuru (Unattached) Last Jesi (Al Hilal, Sudan)

Forwards:

Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France)

David Moyo (Hamilton, Scotland)

Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania)

