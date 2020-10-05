Bonne in flying start

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker Macauley Bonne (left) scored for his new English Championship League side Queens Park Rangers (QPR) just 24 hours after signing for the club as they shared the spoils with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Bonne signed a three-year contract for QPR on Friday and coach Mark Warburton gave him the nod and the Warriors man did not disappoint, rising from the bench to score with a flashy header six minutes into optional time.

Yoanne Barbet had scored an own goal to gift Sheffield Wednesday a lead.Bonne was ecstatic to find the net in his first game for QPR.

“Delighted to join QPR, just as it is to score on my debut. Thanks a lot for all the welcome messages. Great history, amazing team and the fans bring it all together! Here’s to the future,” Bonne posted on his Twitter handle after the match.

Bonne is one of the foreign-based players on Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic’s radar for Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Logarusic would have been pleased to see Bonne return to the Championship after he had dropped to League One with Charlton.

It’s not yet clear if Bonne will be available for the Warriors’ friendly match against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

QPR’s next game is on October 17 after the Fifa break against Bournemouth, home to another Zimbabwean Jordan Zemura, who is tipped for a call-up for national duty.

Another Zimbabwean, Andy Rinomhota, also playing in the Championship, helped his side Reading FC beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old midfielder is delighted his side has won all its first four matches and if the club form continues to the end, the English Premier League beckons for Rinomhota.

“What a start to the season! Four from four going into the break. Unbelievable effort from everyone involved @ReadingFC,” Rinomhota posted on Twitter.

Reading sit second on 12 points, same as leaders Bristol City.

Meanwhile defender Teenage Hadebe played only six minutes of the game coming from the bench at his Turkish Lig One side Yeni Malatyaspor got their first win in four games, beating Antlyaspor 1-0 at home.

