Black Umfolosi album storms world music charts

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO-BASED internationally-acclaimed Imbube/Iscathamiya group Black Umfolosi has scored big after its latest album Washabalala Umhlaba (Earth Song) was featured on the World Music Charts Europe (WMCE) for this month.

The album, the group’s 17th production, was released in July and stormed the WMCE’s top 10 where it sits on seventh position out of 114 charts.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Black Umfolosi founder, Sotja Moyo said over the years their achievements have been self-explanatory.

“We managed to reach this far through our music marketing company Arc Music based in the United Kingdom. This shows that we are one of the big groups without a doubt from Africa,” he said.

Moyo bemoaned lack of appreciation back home.

“Only at home have we struggled to be appreciated…….As there is this saying, a prophet will never be honoured in his/her hometown. We have learnt to receive it in that way and it’s a pity,” he said.

“We are not fortunate enough to come out from a community that celebrates its own. If that happens, it will be more partisan and holds so much embarrassment for the sector. As a nation, we are yet to come to a time when people will be truly honoured according to their hard work and achievements.”

Moyo said the group had travelled to a lot of cities where they saw artistes celebrated and honoured.

“As Black Umfolosi, we have travelled the world, went to cities where big world artistes come from. For example, we have been in Tennessee where that country’s music icon Dolly Parton comes from.

“As you enter the city either by road or through the airport, you will be welcomed by big posters or billboards and buses written “Home of Dolly” with her beautiful face on them, then come to us, Bulawayo in particular, none of that while we have so many artistes, dance and music groups that deserve to be honoured.”

