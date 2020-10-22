Billiat is a double digit scorer: Hunt

KAIZER Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt holds Warriors’ attacking midfielder Khama Billiat in high esteem and is hoping to turn him into a goal-scoring machine in the 2020-2021 DStv Premier League.

by Sports Reporter

Hunt told kickoff.com on Tuesday that the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs should start playing to Billiat’s strengths.

The former Bidvest Wits coach says he wants to revive Billiat’s career.

Under Ernst Middendorp, the Warriors talisman struggled in the 2019/2020 Absa Premier Soccer League where he scored three goals and provided two assists, attracting a barrage of criticism from the South African media.

“I think he is willing and has huge potential still. We have to get him into the right areas of the field. I don’t want to know what’s gone on here before, that’s got nothing to do with me,” Hunt said.

“I have to just see what’s in front of me and hopefully we can get him into double figures, he’s that type of goalscorer in the league. That’s the first aim. If he does his part, we can do our part and hopefully we can be successful.”

Hunt said he has high expectations for Billiat.

“I have huge expectations, I know him from when he came from Zimbabwe to Ajax, he is older now but he should be more experienced and wiser. I think the most important thing we’ve got to do as a staff is to start playing to his strengths a little bit more where you can get the best out of him. That’s all I’m going to do, whatever he needs, the support, extra work if he’s willing,” Hunt said.

After providing two assists for Yagan Sasman to grab a brace in the MTN8 quarter-final against Maritzburg United on Sunday, Billiat is up against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the first league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Billiat will be part of the Warriors squad that take on Algeria in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matches next month unless anything happens between now and then.

