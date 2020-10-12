Beitbridge duo convicted of robbing Zinara tolling cashier

BY SILAS NKALA

TWO men from Lutumba area under Chief Sitaudze in Beitbridge who robbed a Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) tolling cashier and another resident were convicted on

Friday.

Discuss Muleya (34) and Hardlife Ndou (20) pleaded not guilty to robbery when they appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Maphios Moyo on Friday.

The magistrate convicted them at the close of the State case and remanded them to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that the complainant in the matter was Michael Musanhi of New Medium suburb in Beitbridge employed by Zinara.

The court was told that on December 11, 2019 at 8:30am, Musanhi was driving his Honda Fit vehicle along a dust road near White Lodge in Beitbridge on his way home from work.

The State alleged that he passed the two who were riding on a scorch cart with two other unknown accomplices who are still at large.

At about a distance of 200 metres after passing them, he pulled off the road and stopped to attend to a phone call.

The court was told that the two then pounced on him and robbed him of his car, cellphone and various vehicle accessories.

The prosecution alleged that the two were armed with knives and they threatened to stab Musanhi if he resisted their demands.

The two then drove his car to an unknown destination where they removed its registration plates.

On the same day, the two also robbed Humbulani Mbedzi of mobile phones at knife point.

The robbery victims reported to the police leading to Muleya’s arrest.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw