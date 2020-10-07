Artists amplify voices in fighting COVID-19

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The Chitungwiza-based artists, who are under the Rainbow Coalition banner, are Amanda Chenai Makombe, Brighton Muchedzi, and Ishmael Phiri.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Rainbow Coalition representative Makombe said COVID-19 is still a threat, hence the idea to start such a programme that complements government efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are painting the walls so that the community practices underlined health behaviours and sanity as COVID-19 remains a public health threat. It is a community art project that we launched at Seke North Clinic before we moved to Zengeza 3 Clinic,” she said.

“We are hoping to penetrate different communities if funds permit. We envisioned working hand in glove with local councils.”

Makombe described the paintings as very interactive, adding that they want to remove the phobia associated with local health centres.

“It is an awareness strategy that interacts with people beyond traditional media and amplify better public health precautions. We want to leverage on people’s proximities and also remove a phobia many have with health facilities. Art would make them user-friendly,” she

said.

