10 Zanu PF candidates in Marondera East primaries

A RECORD 10 Zanu PF candidates have submitted CVs to contest in party primary elections scheduled for this weekend for the Marondera East seat.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The seat fell vacant following the death of Patrick Chidakwa.

This is the second time Zanu PF has had a huge number of candidates battling it out in primaries. Goromonzi South recorded 13 candidates in 2018.

Last weekend, Zanu PF convened a provincial elections committee meeting in Marondera where it was announced that 10 candidates had shown interest in contesting in the primaries.

Provincial secretary for administration Kudzai Majuru said all was set for the vetting process.

“We are waiting for the vetting process to be concluded before we get a final date for the primary elections,” he said.

Those who submitted their CVs include Paradzai Bhasikoro, Tatenda Watambwa, Farai Mabvuwe, Taurai Chikukwa-Songore, Harold Gamu, Jeremiah Chiwetu, Sami Mahufe, Fiona Tangawashe, Richmond Chikowore and Ngonidzashe Mandaza.

The late Chidakwa took over from Chiwetu in the primary elections held in 2018 after having been a councillor in Marondera Rural District Council.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF has invited CVs from party members interested in contesting for the Marondera Central seat that fell vacant after the recall of MDC Alliance legislator Caston Matewu.

