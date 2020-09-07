Zim models awards on course

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MODELLING guru and Zimbabwe Models Awards founder Mercy Mushaninga (pictured) yesterday said it was important to honour and recognise the work of models and modelling organisations as well as their contribution to the growth of the local modelling and fashion industry.

It is against this backdrop that Mushaninga hosts the annual Zimbabwe Models Awards ceremony, with this year’s edition — the ninth in the pageant’s history — set for December.

Mushaninga told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that preparations for this year’s edition, to be held under the theme Celebrating Success through Modelling, were on course.

She said interested models should send their profiles to zimmodelsawards@yahoo.com before October 30.

“It’s that time again, for the Zimbabwe Models Awards Ceremony scheduled for December. In our pursuit to honour those in the modelling and fashion industry, we are now calling for detailed portfolios that can be sent to zimmodelsawards@yahoo.com. The deadline to send the portfolios is October 30,” she said.

“We are committed to honour those who excel in the modelling and fashion industry and it is exciting to see a lot of them (models) doing well in their separate careers. This year our number will be limited in line with the global COVID-19 pandemic measures with only top three on each category allowed to attend the ceremony. There will be semi-finals to choose the top three.”

Mushaninga said while modelling played a big role in the tourism industry, there was no meaningful support for the local pageantry.

“As much we are committed in hosting these awards, it still needs supporting corporates and individuals to come on board towards the successful hosting for the event just like in other countries were big corporates and individuals are involved in pageantry which, however, most Zimbabweans have not taken seriously,” she said.

At the awards ceremony, models will be honoured in different categories which include pageantry, fashion, commercial, promotional and classic.

Categories include children awards (three to 17 years), Most Promising Models (still new in the industry — 18 years and above), Best in Commercial, Best in Pageantry, Best in Fashion, Best in Charity, Most Photogenic, Best in Sports, Most Beautiful (People’s Choice), Most Handsome (Mr Zimbabwe), Best International, Most Talented, Best Actor/Actress, Best Vixen, Best Promotional, Best Emcee, Yummy Mummy, Best Curvy, Best Plus Size, Best Fitness, Best Visual and Best Model Actor/Actress.

