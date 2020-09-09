Zim gospel artiste shines in SA

By Tarisai Mudahondo

UP-AND-COMING gospel artiste Phyllis Nyasha Motsi Mapingure (pictured) has raised Zimbabwe’s flag high in South Africa where she is based.

The musician has recorded four singles to date.

“I recently released a single called Tendeuka in which I featured the Mumambure Erudo hitmaker Silas Muchemwa,” she said.

“My music calls for repentance as seen in my other singles like Jehovah Aneni and Wakandida Jesus.”

Mapingure said she was working on an album which would be ready by year end and urged fellow artistes to keep aiming

higher.

The married mother of two is a former member of the internationally-acclaimed Chitungwiza Harmony Singers.

