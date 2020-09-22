ZHRC fights in rights defenders’ corner

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHCR) has pleaded with government to provide a safe and secure operating environment for human rights defenders.

The appeal, which came at a time President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under global spotlight over gross human rights violations, was made yesterday during commemorations of the International Day of Peace in Bulawayo.

ZHRC officer-in-charge of southern region Office Sindiso Nkomo said human rights violations, lack of accountability and prosecution of rights defenders were major drivers of conflict.

“The ZHRC continues to appeal for safe and secure operating spaces for human rights activists, journalists and others. We encourage State and non-State actors in discharging their mandate to desist from promoting discrimination,” Nkomo said.

“They should desist from promoting inequality whether in the form of differential access to public services, limitations on freedom of expression or denial of economic participation as there can be powerful drivers of human rights violations which pose a threat to peace.”

“The government of Zimbabwe enacted regulations to regulate the way of living during this (COVID-19) pandemic, but it was noted that these regulations limited the enjoyment of human rights such as freedom of movement and residence, freedom of assembly and association among others,” Nkomo said.

Zimbabwe Christian Alliance executive director Useni Sibanda said communities would not enjoy peace when individuals’ peace was curtailed.

“Where there is no peace and harmony there can never be development and as a commission we understand that when all stakeholders work together we can achieve more. We cannot achieve much when we are alone,” he said.

“In the era that we are in, the first component we understand is dialogue, where there is no dialogue, there is no progress and there will always be anarchy. Where we can facilitate dialogue let’s sit down together and focus on the conflicts which are at stake and move forward together.”

