Zhakata, Royal Trumpet in holy union

KENNETH NYANGANI

TALENTED local group, Royal Trumpet will on Saturday launch their new single titled Hanganwa which features veteran musician Leonard Zhakata (pictured).

The Roman Catholic Church choral group will launch the single at the Mutare Diocesan Training Centre and Zhakata will be at the event.

Other artistes expected to attend the launch include Kudzi Nyakudya, Blessing Shumba, Rutendo Jackie, Caff, Ntswai Ntswai and Dorcas Moyo.

“It is going to be an electrifying atmosphere as we launch the much-awaited single. We will soon regroup and work on a video which will be shot in various areas in Manicaland,” said the group leader Benjamin Chimoyo.

Some of the group’s popular songs include Tendai Kunababa, which features Kudzi Nyakudya as well as Roman Catholic songs such as Muranda Asiri Iye Muridzi Wehwai, Kunzi Vana Vangu Na Mwari, Chiso Chababa Chetsitsi and Kukuimbirai Sengirozi.

