Zaranyika returns with new single

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AFRO-POP and jazz artiste Memory Zaranyika (pictured) is back, this time with a love song titled Paya which will be released virtually on Wednesday, alongside its video.

Zaranyika, famed for featuring on the late DJ Hyper’s Bhogo-Bhogo song at the height of the urban grooves era, said she had taken a hiatus so that she could perfect her music.

She said the forthcoming song and its visuals were the fruits of knowledge acquired during her lengthy absence from the limelight.

“I wouldn’t say I had quit, but I was refining my music and here is the product,” Zaranyika said.

She said the new song and other projects to come would portray a perfection of the musical style she began to explore during the early days of her career.

“Paya is a love song where couples reflect on the early stages of their affairs. It’s like during this time of COVID-19 and lockdown when couples redirect their affection to the early days … let’s go back to the old days,” she said.

In 2016, Zaranyika tried a comeback with an all-jazz album titled Down Memory Lane, which was a flop which she attributed to poor marketing.

Her video of the song Kumusha, off the same album, got favourable airplay on local television.

She said she was working on another single titled Mahumbwe.

It will also be accompanied by visuals upon its release.

