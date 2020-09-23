Wedza machete gang nabbed

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Police in Mashonaland East province have arrested a five-member machete gang linked to a spate of robberies in Wedza North constituency.

The suspects allegedly unleashed terror in the Ruzane area, attacking villagers with machetes and catapults before robbing them of shoes, cash and mobile

phones.

The suspects were identified as Terrence Saduro (21), Simbarashe Ziga (28), Moses Musasa (23), Evans Tapambwa (25) and Kudakwashe Gonzo (25), all from Chief Svosve’s area in Wedza North constituency.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Wedza have arrested a five-member gang that had terrorised communities through armed robberies. Members of the public are urged to make sure that their houses are well secured even when they go to sleep. Criminals are daring and they use every trick to gain entry in order to steal. It is also important to work with the local police and form local neighbourhood watch committees that can take turns to patrol at night,” he said.

According to police, on September 17, between 9pm and 11pm, the suspects, who were armed with machetes and knives, attacked Jestina Mbirimi (53), Rudo Nyika (84), Ratchel Tavengwa (30) and Silvia Chipenzi (49) who were sleeping in their bedrooms, demanding cash.

The gang allegedly stole cash amounting to US$51, $150, a Samsung Duos cellphone, Samsung sm-G361H, one torn boot, a pair of black tennis shoes, X-Bass radio, a solar power light and two speakers, among other goods.

It is reported that some villagers rushed to the scene with torches, forcing the robbers to flee.

Police in Wedza received a tip-off the following morning that two people matching the description of the accused persons had boarded a lift going towards Wedza Business Centre.

They were later arrested at Chisasike Growth Point and cash and goods valued at US$67 were recovered.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw