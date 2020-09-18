VachabaiwaChallenge talent overwhelms Brity Yonly

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CHINA-BASED multi-talented Zimbabwean Afro-jazz and pop singer, Whitney “Brity Yonly” Matiyanga (pictured) says she is overwhelmed by the level of talent exhibited by people who participated in her month-long #VachabaiwaChallenge that ended yesterday.

The #VachabaiwaChallenge, launched on August 16, was inspired by the singer’s latest single Vachabaiwa, whose video was shot at Xiamen Island in China and stars Russian acrobatics maestro Manakov.

The challenge, which was open to anyone around the world, was won by popular South Africa-based Zimbabwean comedian Tonderai Chiutsa popularly known as Tete Wechijandukwa who pocketed US$100 for his efforts.

The runner-up and third place got consolation prizes, while special appreciation went to Lamb Arts group from Epworth, which will receive Christmas hampers, and Kreymagne21, who is based in South Africa, will get sponsorship from Brity’s management to record his own version of Vachabaiwa song.

“We thank everyone who participated in the challenge and encourage those who could not make it to take part in the forthcoming competitions,” Yonly said.

The singer’s manager Tonderai Machadu said they received requests from artistes in Zimbabwe and outside the country asking for collaborations which was a very humbling gesture.

“On another note, our new project has prompted the organisers of the Let Them Trust Festival to hold it virtually in October to offer Brity a performing slot, which is an indication that our works are being recognised.”

Machadu said they were in the studio working on a single track titled Mwanangu that is going to be dropped before the year ends.

Yonly, who is also gifted in playing mbira, script writing, acting and play directing, said she felt safer in the Asian country as COVID-19 cases had gone down significantly, allowing business to resume.

The 27-year-old Marondera-bred songstress, who is also the founder of MuFoGwO Festival, has been in China since September last year after she struck a two-year deal to perform at an international tourist destination, Ling Ling International Circus.

