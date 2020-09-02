US-based artiste longs for home market

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

UNITED STATES-BASED versatile artiste Malcom “Meech La’flare” Chitsa has expressed his longing to connect with music lovers in Zimbabwe and have collaborations with local musicians.

Meech La’flare, whose music is little-known back home, told NewsDay Life & Style he was hopeful that his American-styled music would find takers and was looking forward to collaborating with local musicians that include Jah Prayzah.

“I’ve been rapping on and off since 2012 and took the career seriously in 2018. I recorded five albums and two extended plays but despite all that I am little known back home. Most of my audiences are American and European. I am, therefore, trying to figure out how I can introduce my music to Zimbabweans,” he said.

“I am optimistic that my music will be more accepted now than before since the home industry has evolved over the years.”

Meech La’flare singled out Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal as some of the artistes he was keen to work with.

“I also intend to do Shona songs which would appeal to many Zimbabweans but it will take me some time to reach that level because I was born here,” he said.

He said a trip home would only be possible after the COVID-19 pandemic, so he was currently using social media platforms to reach out to fans and partners back home.

The 27-year-old rapper said while his accent and music style were American, he has Zimbabwe at heart, after his family relocated to the US when he was five.

La’flare, who is also an information technology professional, owns the Chitsa IT company.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw