Top actress, singer join Westwood Sound

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AWARD-WINNING actress Rumbidzai “MC Rue” Musarurwa and dancehall singer Brenda “Lady B” Bechani have taken up new challenges as emcees with Westwood Sound Zimbabwe — a new sound crew on the showbiz scene.

MC Rue and Lady B will be the two female emcees to showcase their talents in a group that includes three males — MC Curtis B and DJs Killahpriest and Knoqs.

The brains behind the sound crew, popular arts promoter and Braai Out Zimbabwe organiser Nigel Kudzai Chinovhiringa said the local sound crew scene was dominated by males and he felt it was high time ladies were given an equal opportunity as they could be as good as their male counterparts.

“The idea of Westwood Sound Zimbabwe came up when I realised that there were a lot of good sound crews in Zimbabwe, but they all had more or less the same concept, and it was very difficult to differentiate the sounds. So with Westwood Sound Zimbabwe, we want to change the game and spice up the sound scene. We are definitely bringing something new,” he said.

“As we bring something different to the showbiz industry, I have faith in Westwood Sound Zimbabwe and people are going to be taken by surprise. All our emcees are very good singers who are just about to blow up. All of them can sing, dance and above all know how to entertain.”

Musarurwa, who has featured in a number of local productions, said she was happy to be continuously spreading her wings in showbiz.

“From being an actress, with time as I realised I was so good talking on the microphone, I worked with Econet as their brand ambassador doing advertisements and promotions as an emcee. From there, I did some shows with different people and now I am working with Westwood Sound Zimbabwe as a female emcee,” she said.

“I think being a female emcee is an advantage for me because there are few female emcees. So if you do your job well, you can be easily identified. I am very happy to be part of Westwood Sound Zimbabwe and look forward to going far with them.”

Lady B said being an emcee was a new challenge that she was committed to tackle.

“I like new challenges and exploring new things. As a female emcee, I am going to bring the wide side never seen before in me, that I can guarantee,” she said.

“The team Westwood Sound Zimbabwe is a very strong team and I am happy to be part of it.”

Of late, Zimbabwe has had an array of top sound crews such as Silverstone, Stone Love, Fyah Links, Legendary, Mighty Ducks, Judgement Yard, Stan Splash, Digital One, Majestic 3 and Digital One.

