Tempers flare over Zanu PF DCC polls

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

CHAOS erupted at Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial offices in Marondera on Saturday after a top official allegedly attempted to by-pass elections and impose district co-ordinating committee (DCC) candidates.

Tempers flared after provincial secretary for legal affairs Jeremiah Chiwetu announced that the party leadership had agreed to let Marondera East get the DCC chairmanship with Marondera Central providing the deputy chair.

Chiwetu also announced that the treasurer would be drawn from Marondera East, while Marondera West would take charge of the commissariat.

This did not go down well with the delegates, who protested against the decision, equating it to imposition of candidates.

“This is unfair. Who did you consult? Why are you allocating the posts by constituencies instead of a free election? Every person is entitled to contest in any position and that is what we want. Who said we want the chairmanship to go to Marondera East constituency? As it stands, it means the elections are over because the leadership has imposed everything?” shouted an unidentified female delegate.

Provincial youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo reminded the leadership to follow directives given by the politburo.

“I read a circular from the highest office and we really need to follow whatever is in it. People are allowed to contest in any position and the same applies to those who are going to vote, they will vote for their preferred candidates. Let us not divert from what is in this circular,” he said.

Zanu PF is set to hold its DCC elections any time soon with candidates being chosen by secret

ballot.

