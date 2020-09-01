Sikhala bail hearing continues today

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala (pictured), who was arrested last month for allegedly inciting public violence, will today continue with his bail application before magistrate Lazini Ncube.

The State, led by Garudzo Ziyaduma, yesterday submitted a video recording where Sikhala is alleged to have incited public violence.

He also submitted an investigation report over Sikhala’s COVID-19 exposure claims and the ill-treatment the opposition leader said he received on his initial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Ziyadhuma submitted that Sikhala’s declaration on the video that some people were looking for him was characteristic of a person on the run.

But Sikhala’s lawyer Eric Matinenga told the court that there was no way his client could be said to be a fugitive since police did not issue summons against him.

He said when Sikhala heard that police wanted to interview him, he sent his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to the law and order section to confirm if it was true.

Matinenga told the court that Mtetwa and a ZBC staffer who recorded a video of Sikhala inside his office should also be called to testify as witnesses.

He said Sikhala never absconded bail since 1996 when he started clashing with the police.

Matinenga said even on the more serious charge of treason, Sikhala never absconded bail conditions for 10 months.

Ncube postponed the matter to today for the continuation of the bail application hearing.

