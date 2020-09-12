Shot in arm for Masvingo COVID-19 isolation centre

By Garikai Tunhira

MASVINGO’s COVID-19 isolation centre received a shot in the arm yesterday following a donation of various consumables by human rights doctors.

The donation included personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits, drugs and medicines as well as medical sundries.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Benjamin Burombo Government Complex, Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) secretary Norman Matara said Masvingo had not been assisted much by development partners in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“We found that our local councils, our government needed help from everyone, from partners such as civil society organisations like us, so we organised some resources to try and assist where we can,” he said.

“Our main focus for this donation was to assist mainly the healthcare workers. It’s not only in Masvingo, we have been to Gweru, Mutare and Bulawayo.

“We are not only supporting health institutions, we are also supporting places of detention like prisons, old people’s homes and children’s homes where we are also providing them with PPE.”

Accepting the donation on behalf of the COVID-19 provincial taskforce, Masvingo district development co-ordinator Roy Hove thanked the rights doctors for the gesture.

“On behalf of the province, I’m grateful to be receiving the equipment that has been described here,” he said.

“Receiving this assistance, I want to assure the partners that all that they have brought will be put to proper use.

“I want to express my hope that our relationship will not end here.”

ZADHR has previously been to Gweru, Mutare and Bulawayo with the same project.

ZADHR is partnering the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa.

