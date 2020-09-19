Shake-up looms at FC Platinum

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM have denied that assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe was leaving the club, but that he could be reassigned to a different role with reports indicating that head coach Heindrikus Pieter de Jongh was not keen to work with him.

The platinum miners have admitted that they intend to make structural changes in the technical department.

De Jongh wants the club to get rid of Sweswe, whom he wants to replace with his former Highlanders ally, Mandla Mpofu. But the club is not willing to let go of Sweswe, who led the club to the league title last season after taking over from Norman Mapeza.

Despite his exploits to win the title for the club, FC Platinum decided to hire De Jongh as they seek better fortunes in continental competitions.FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said Sweswe was not leaving the club.

“Sweswe has not left FC Platinum, he is still a very much important part of the club, but there will be a lot of structural changes. Sweswe is a championship-winning coach,” she said.

“He has taken FC Platinum to the Champions League and I think the issue is about capacitating him or realigning everything to our future aspirations as a club.”

Meanwhile, the platinum miners are relieved after government gave the green light on the resumption of football activities ahead of their third Caf Champions League campaign on the trot.

The Zvishavane side plunge into the Champions League this November where they seek better fortunes, but they have since suffered a major blow with the departure of Silas Songani and Last Jesi who have joined Al Hilal of Sudan.

