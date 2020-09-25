SA club confirms Mapeza interest

FORMER FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza is being targeted by South African side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivandula, who are preparing for their maiden topflight league season since taking over the Bidvest Wits franchise.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

On Wednesday, Mapeza’s manager Gibson Mahachi revealed to NewsDay Sport that three elite South African teams, among them Tshakuma, were targeting the ex-Chippa United coach.Lucky Nelukau has been at the helm of Tshakuma on an interim basis since the sacking of Vladislav Henric, after a rough patch with the club.

However, the club is looking to reinforce its technical department, with Mapeza emerging as one of the front runners.Tshakuma Tsha Madzivandula spokesperson Tshidino Ndou confirmed that Mapeza was one of their prime targets.

“Yes, he (Mapeza) is one of the potential candidates. There is about 15 coaches being considered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Black Leopards have also been named as one of the clubs considering to have Mapeza in their technical department as they have been without a substantive coach since the resignation of Alan Clark in July.

For the 2019/2020 season, the club had short stints with three coaches — Lionel Soccoia, Cavin Johnson and Clark — before former players Morgen Shivhambu and Mongezi Bobe.

Shivhambu and Bobe have been the caretaker coaches since then, in charge of the club in the play-offs where they managed to remain afloat.

Former Chippa United and Highlands Park gaffer Owen da Gama is also tipped to take the head coach post.

Elsewhere, Polokwane City who were relegated from the Premiership to Glad Africa championship, have also been linked with Mapeza.

The Polokwane-based side is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Clinton Larsen following the club’s demotion.

Nevertheless, it is Mapeza’s short stay in the South African League that made him a household name after transforming Chippa United from a laughing stock to a formidable force, helping them to stay afloat in the topflight.

