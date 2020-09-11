Real Betis Academy appoints Murape

by SPORTS REPORTER

REAL BETIS Academy Zimbabwe has appointed former Dynamos player and coach Murape Murape as the head coach for the newly established youth development organisation.

Murape, who had two stints as Dynamos assistant coach for the senior team and also coached the club’s junior team, was unveiled at a Press conference in Harare yesterday.

He will be guided by a technical director who will be sent in from Spain by the La Liga club.

Murape said he was pleased with the appointment.

“I am ready for this big opportunity, it’s a very special day for me,” he said. “I have dreamt of this kind of opportunity. As a kid growing up playing football, I dreamt of playing in Europe, but I had a major injury that affected my career. But I am achieving the dream now as a coach. I am happy and grateful for the respect and trust that Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe have for me. I want to make sure we get this thing right because the opportunities that we never got during our time have opened up for today’s youth. I have gained a lot of experience during my time as a coach for the Dynamos juniors and then during my two stints as an assistant coach for the senior team. Now I have an opportunity to enhance my football education by learning from one of the best methodologies in the world. I want us to produce players that aspire to play in Europe, we don’t want players that limit themselves to South Africa.”

Academy president Gerald Sibanda said that they chose Murape because he epitomised what they want to achieve.

“We looked at the various CVs that came through and I think he (Murape) epitomises what we are trying to achieve. We are also looking to empower our football legends that want to go into coaching. We will also get advice from other coaches in the country and we will identify other coaches who can work in their communities. We will have various centres in the country including in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and the Victoria Falls. But for now we have appointed Murape as the head coach because he is a product of grassroots football in Zimbabwe. He is ready and pumped up for the challenge,” Sibanda said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw