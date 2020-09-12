Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

BY Brenna Matendere

HEAD of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis yesterday appointed a new bishop for Gweru Diocese.

The diocese, one of the biggest dioceses in Zimbabwe, fell vacant in 2017 when the incumbent Bishop Xavier Munyongani passed on.

Masvingo Diocese Bishop Michael Bhasera has been overseeing the Gweru Diocese in an acting

capacity.

The Catholic Nuncio in Zimbabwe said Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro from Gokwe Diocese would take over as Gweru Diocese bishop.

Gweru Diocese covers districts such as Silobela, Mvuma, Kwekwe, Lalapansi and Chirumanzu, among others.

“His Holliness Pope Francis has appointed The Right Rev Rudolf Nyandoro, until now, Bishop of Gokwe, as the new Bishop of Gweru,” read part of the statement from the Catholic Nuncio to Zimbabwe.

