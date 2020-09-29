Phiri stranded in South Africa

BY FORTUNE MBELE

DEFENDER McClive Phiri is yet to know his future at Limpopo-based Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandula (TTM) who acquired the Premier Soccer League Bidvest Wits franchise.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was at the same side, has been snatched by giants Orlando Pirates, but Photo’s future still hangs in the balance.

His local manager Dalubuhle Bhebhe said he will soon be travelling to South Africa to try and sort out Phiri’s issue.

“No news as yet (on Phiri). I will be travelling to South Africa soon,” Bhebhe said.

Last week, Bhebhe said: “I will probably have information after the lifting of travel restrictions. Player placements are tough over the phone. Worse with TTM still playing play-offs.”

The transfer window will run from September 22 until November 17 in South Africa.

Kickoff.com on Sunday reported that former Bidvest Wits players did not recieve their full salaries for September despite working for the month to finish off the Absa 2019/2020 PSL season.

The matter is being handled by the South African Football Players’ Union.

Kickoff listed eight players who are said to have their future uncertain, but are linked to other clubs.

However, Phiri is not on that list.

Defender Sifiso Nhlanti and midfielder Thabang Monare were released by TTM over a week ago.

Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, Haasam Domingo and Gift Motupa are now in champions Mamelodi Sundowns while Dzvukamanja is now at Orlando Pirates.

Phiri joined Bidvest Wits in February, played a few matches before the Absa PSL was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On resumption, he did not feature in any game to finish off the league.

Former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini was quickly grabbed by GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United after his Highlands Park franchise was sold to TS Galaxy a few weeks ago.

