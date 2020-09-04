‘Parents must support children’s dreams’

GOROMONZI-BASED up-and-coming hip-hop artiste Flown “Syba Six” Katonha (pictured) says parents should embrace and support their children’s dreams to pursue music as a career since arts is a form of employment.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Syba Six said his parents’ support enabled him to explore and pursue his musical career.

“I am pleased and thank God to have been born in a family that has parents who appreciate and support my career. Some parents do not support their children’s dreams to pursue the arts, especially music, but it (music) pays if one takes it seriously as seasoned artistes likes Alick Macheso and Winky D have done,” he said.

The ambitions 22-year-old rapper said he got inspiration from his siblings who are also into music, adding that nature had also played and continued to play a role in his involvement in showbiz.

“For me, music was not something new as it runs in my family’s blood, with most of my family members being into music. I started doing music at the age of six when I was in Grade 1. I joined the school choir when I was in Grade 3. My professional musical journey started in 2017 when I recorded my first single.”

“Since most of my compositions are inspired by love situations, my latest single titled And Then You Came recorded at Spot-On Music studios in Harare by Mr Kayz is also a love song which is my first project for this year.”The high-flying latest single is accompanied by a video.

The musician said he would not be dropping an album anytime soon, but would continue releasing singles.

“I have been putting the same effort in recording my singles that I could have put to record an album, but I am taking it one step at a time. I can still compile my singles into an album and just give it a name, for me there is no difference,” he said.

Apart from his solo works, Syba Six has also recorded a number of duets with other artistes.

Some of the collaborations include Mumoyo Mangu (featuring Mr Kayz), All That I Want (featuring Mia), Drowning (featuring Drum Dada), True Love (featuring the late Royal Prince) and All I’ve Got (featuring Matsqaured), among others.

