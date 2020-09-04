Our stadia almost done: Govt

ZIMBABWEAN authorities are happy with the progress on the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium and are hopeful that the country will be able to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Algeria in November.

BY HENRY MHARA

Sports deputy minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire yesterday led a delegation that included officials from his ministry, the Sports and Recreation Commission and Zifa to tour the facility, which has been under renovations to meet Confederation of African Football (Caf) requirements on stadiums to host international matches.

The National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields, another stadium which used to host international matches, were earlier this year condemned by Caf.Caf’s decision left the country facing the grim prospect of playing its home matches outside the country.

Machakaire said the only grey areas were the bucket seats and turnstiles and was hopeful that the latter could be fixed before Caf’s next inspection.

On the issue of bucket seats, he is praying that Caf might compromise since there are no spectators that will be allowed into the stadium for the match due to coronavirus.

“We are very happy with the progress and the work that has been done so far,” Machakaire said.

“The turf is in an immaculate state and the media facilities have been sorted. I can safely say that all the major things that were asked by Caf except for the bucket seats have been done. But since there won’t be fans attending the match, I’m sure that Caf will not be too strict on the issue of bucket seats. I don’t think the bucket seats are a necessity at the moment. I’m very hopeful that the match will be played here.”

He, however, said he was not happy that the contractor wanted to import the bucket seats from China.

“It’s something that I have raised with them. Personally, I don’t see the logic in procuring the bucket seats from China when we can get them locally. I noticed that there is a bay for the disabled which has already been fitted with the bucket seats which were procured locally. Why cant we do that for the rest of the stadium?

“I’m sure there are locals who can make those buckets seats at a lower cost. Why can’t we promote our own by giving them the specifications, then ask them to come and demonstrate their products? Importing the seats will cost us a lot of money and time because there is shipping and duty which will need to be paid in foreign currency, which we don’t have. Locals should be considered. It’s part of empowerment,” Machakaire said.

The procurement of the bucket seats has been delayed because of the restrictions on movement, while many businesses had been shut across the world because of coronavirus.Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said Caf was mum on when it would travel to the country for its next inspection of the stadia.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Algeria in back-to-back Group G matches in November.Initially, the two matches were slated for March before the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement.

The two matches will be played between November 9 and 17, while the final two return matches against Botswana and Zambia will be held between March 22 and 30 in 2021.

Zimbabwe currently occupy second position on the group standings, with four points from their win over Zambia and a draw against Botswana. Algeria lead the pack with six points. Two top teams from the group qualifiers will proceed to the finals to be hosted by Cameroon.

The finals were moved to January 2022, a year later than the initial date, after coronavirus disrupted the global football calendar.

Similarly, the calendar for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers has also been adjusted and the matchdays one and two will now be held between May 31 and June 15 in 2021.

Zimbabwe were grouped with Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia for the World Cup qualifiers.

Matchdays three and four have been scheduled for August 30 to September 7, while the penultimate and final group games will be played between October 4 and October 12.

The two-legged final qualifying round, which will produce Africa’s five representatives for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will be between November 8 and 16.

The global competition is still unmoved despite the effects of the coronavirus on football activities and will be the first World Cup to be held between November 21 and December 18.

