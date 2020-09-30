Ngadziore to spend another night in custody

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Zimbabwe National Students Union president Takudzwa Ngadziore will spend another night in custody after a High Court judge postponed his bail application hearing to tomorrow.

Ngadziore appeared before the High Court yesterday for the determination of his bail appeal, but the matter was postponed to tomorrow to allow the State to file its response to his freedom bid as his “missing file” was found and filed yesterday.

His lawyer Webster Jiti, from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, had applied for his bail at the High Court.

Ngadziore was denied bail at the Harare Magistrates Court last week after he was arrested as he addressed a Press conference near Impala Car Rentals in Hillside, Harare.

Ngadziore was protesting against the use of an Impala Car Rental vehicle in the alleged abduction of Midlands State University student Tawanda Muchehiwa in July by suspected State security agents.

