New hip-hop star emerges

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Simbarashe Nembaware (25) recently released two singles, Ndochitora and Talk despite the COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions.

The 25-year-old Monash University student, who grew up in Harare listening to hip-hop, said COVID-19 inspired him to venture into music.

Nembaware told NewsDay Life & Style that his aim was to take local hip-hop to the next level so that it is well-embraced.

“I have always been a fanatic of hip-hop, and as a new kid on the block, my main aim is to make hip-hop a respected genre. I want my music to be viewed as inspirational and motivational,” he said.

“Because hip-hop is what I grew up listening to, it set my foundation. I have grown up to realise that I am versatile. Hip-hop is the foundation I have built on and hope it will reach Southern African Development Community and go global.”

Nembaware, who sings about day-to-day issues, majors on love. He drew inspiration from United States stars and some local musicians.

“I should admit that most of the time I would listen to American hip-hop maestros such as Jay Z, Eminem and Kanye West, but locally I also admire artistes such as Jnr Brown Simba Tagz, Kapital, Stunner and Tehn Diamond,” he said.

Nembaware, a media and communication student, expressed hope that he would be an established brand in the next five years, representing the country on the global music scene.

