Nakamba stares Villa exit

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s future at Aston Villa has been thrown into further doubt after it emerged that the Premier League side is looking to sign either Ross Barkley or Rueben Loftus from Chelsea.

Nakamba has since fallen down the pecking order and has so far this season been limited to playing in the League Cup, where most clubs prefer to give fringe players a run to rest their best players.

Aston Villa, who have been shopping around following a tough campaign last season where they narrowly survived relegation, are continuing their buying spree and are looking to bringing in Barkley, in a move that would push Nakamba out.

Nakamba has since been linked with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, who want to sign him on a loan deal only a year after he signed for Villa. He has made 34 appearances for the club in all competitions following his move from Club Brugge in Belgium.

Villa want to shave off his £32 000 a week wages. And Galatasaray have joined fellow Turkish Super League side Trazbonspor in the queue for Nakamba’s signature.

According to the Daily Mail, Barkley and Loftus Cheek have been made key targets by the Dean Smith-coached side.

Nakamba endured a tough campaign last term and has been criticised for his lack of ambition.

The tough-tackling midfielder made a bright start last season where he was praised mainly for his ball winning abilities, but ended up enduring criticism.

Nakamba could end up joining Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta, who has joined Fenerbache, in the Turkish topflight.

He could also link up with Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe, who plays for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish topflight.

Hadebe has been linked with a move to France, but it seems he will stay on in Turkey as he waits patiently for a better deal.

Nakamba, who also played in the Netherlands topflight, is the only Zimbabwean representative in the English topflight.

Striker Macauley Bonne has been linked with a move to the top division, but it looks like he will end up playing in the second-tier, with three clubs reportedly showing interest in him.

