Musarara re-elected GMAZ boss

BY Lorraine Muromo

BUSINESSMAN Tafadzwa Musarara has bounced back as national chairperson of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ).

Musarara and his entire national executive committee members were unanimously re-elected for another three-year term during the association’s virtual annual general meeting held on Friday.

GMAZ acting general manager, Garikai Chaunza, confirmed the re-election of Musarara and his six-member national executive committee.

“There was a unanimous decision by the AGM which was virtually attended by 100 millers that Mr Musarara, his two deputies Mr Chipo Nheta and Mr Masimba Dzomba as well as the national executive committee members, Mr Enias Chiware, Mr Ngqabutho Fidelis Moyo, Mr Moses Shumba, Mr Adolf Chirimuuta be retained. Also, Mr David Moyo was re-elected as the chairman of the association’s southern region which covers Bulawayo, Masvingo and Midlands provinces,” Chaunza said.

In retaining them, the members noted that Musarara and his team had provided good leadership under difficult circumstances.

“The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, through Mr Musarara has delivered as to what it is expected of its mandate and as required by the constitution even in difficult situations,” said a miller who declined to be named.

“His (Musarara) leadership has successfully engaged with the government and managed to keep good relations with many stakeholders. He has also facilitated the signing of many contracts with local and international grain suppliers which are pending and very necessary for the nation and because of that we found it prudent for him to continue for another three years.”

The AGM also discussed the state of the milling industry and the association’s future plans.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw