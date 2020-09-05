Moyo nominated IBA president-elect

PROMINENT Zimbabwean lawyer and Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) board member, Sternford Moyo, has been unanimously nominated International Bar Association (IBA) president-elect.AMH are publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye and also runs an online radio and television station, Heart & Soul.

BY Harriet Chikandiwa

Moyo, whose two-year tenure runs from January 2021 to December 2022, becomes the first African lawyer to lead the IBA, which is the global voice of the legal profession.He is a senior partner at Scanlen and Holderness law firm and is no stranger to IBA, where he has served in various capacities, representing the Law Society of Zimbabwe and Southern African Development Lawyers Association, among others.

Moyo, the former deputy secretary-general of IBA, has also chaired the African Regional Forum (ARF), Human Rights Institute, is a trustee of eyewitness, a member of credentials committee and trustee of Southern African Litigation Centre.

In announcing his nomination, ARF consultant Michael Greene said: “Our friend and esteemed colleague, Sternford Moyo, has been recommended by the nominations committee as the sole candidate to stand unopposed for election as president of the International Bar Association in November. Sternford will be elected to serve from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2022.”

“I am sure we will all wish to pledge our support to him in whatever way we can over the next couple of years,” Greene said.

Pieter Steyn, director of Werksmans and chairman of LEX Africa, also said: “I am delighted to advise that our friend, colleague and LEX Africa stalwart, Sternford Moyo, has been recommended as the sole unopposed candidate to stand for election as IBA president later this year.

“He will be the first ever IBA president from Africa and his two-year term of office will start from 1 January 2021. Please join me in congratulating Sternford on this very well-deserved appointment.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw