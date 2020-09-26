Mnangagwa is stoppable: Chamisa

Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said he will today use his second e-rally to tell the nation that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is stoppable despite its show of invincible power and heavy crackdown on dissenting voices, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.

BY Brenna Matendere

The charismatic youthful leader, who has not made a public address since the passing on of his mother a couple of months ago, takes to the podium today to articulate the way forward for the opposition movement that, apart from being rocked by internal fights, is also under siege from Mnangagwa administration. The address also comes at a time when the country is facing its worst economic downturn in a decade with majority citizens yearning for better days.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda yesterday said the main opposition leader was aware of the challenges faced by his supporters and would today provide the way forward.

He said Chamisa will rally citizens to confront Mnangagwa’s regime head-on in order to influence change in the country.

“The president will tell the people that the ball is now in our court as a nation,” Sibanda said.

“He will say that no one will save us, we have a duty to save ourselves, he will remind the people that this is their once proud country and that we can build this country and never have to live in fear of anyone ever again.”

He added: “He will tell the people that it is not the army that is the enemy of the people, it is not the police, but the political elite who are abusing the army.

“He will say that no one is safe from the ferret force, both in the country or in the region and that the army or the police are not protecting the people who are killing us off, but that we have failed to protect our army from the regime.”

Sibanda further pointed out that Chamisa was aware of government’s plans arranged soon after the 2018 elections to destroy his party and brand altogether, but he would assure the nation that the plot will fail.

