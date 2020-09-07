Mat South awards set for December

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE second edition of The Eminent in Sports, Music and Academic Awards (TESMA) will be held at the Gwanda District Club in December, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The awards were launched last year in the small mining town to recognise the distinguished efforts of the usually overlooked people in their various fields in Matabeleland South province.

Awards spokesperson, Jeremiah Ndlovu, confirmed the developments yesterday.

“In the inaugural event, we had 20 categories covering Gwanda district. This time the organisers moved to 32 categories covering the whole of Matabeleland South province. 2019 saw the success of the first TESMA Awards, hence we now introduce its second edition, which aims at rewarding many amazing talented individuals and groups,” he said.

Ndlovu said they introduced the second edition aimed at rewarding more talented individuals and groups.

“We were amazed with the success of the initiative. The quality of the submissions and how hundreds of people took their time to attend the TESMA Awards and step up to support great artists was impressive,” he said.

“The awards recognises outstanding students, teachers, artists and athletes that have put the province on the map through hard work and excelling.”

