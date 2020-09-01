ManLuckerz uses cultural performances to market Zim

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SWEDEN-BASED Zimbabwean musician-cum-cultural activist Makandire Chezhira Chikutu, popularly known as ManLuckerz (pictured), said he was determined to continue playing his part in promoting the country’s culture in the diaspora through his performances.

The multi-talented artiste told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday from his Swedish base, that through focus, dedication, discipline and determination he has continued to promote the country’s culture using storytelling, live traditional dance performances and poetry to promote the Zimbabwean culture beyond the borders.

“My spirit is kept alive as I share the real Zimbabwean traditional story through my art and I have done more than the expected to market my beautiful country Zimbabwe in the diaspora,” he said.

“As artistes we play a crucial role in nation building through our works. We are ambassadors of culture as our different works somehow depict our nation’s history that is showcased to the world through our creations.”

ManLuckerz who is also an author said things were slowly improving in the Scandinavian country after the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Things have improved a bit here in Sweden and on September 26, we will be hosting our sixth virtual performance at Regina Teatern Uppsala after the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Gutu-bred artiste has become a household name in and around Uppsala with his art brand growing steadily.

ManLuckerz, who frontlines the Zim Traditional Unity Band that comprise of members from both African and European countries, said he was working on his seventh album having last released an album two years ago.

“Our previous and new music can be accessed through reputable platforms such as Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, sound cloud and other platforms,” he said.

The albums that are under ManLuckerz sleeve are Macharangwanda, Pandiri/Where I am, Jesina Madhinga, Gutu My Roots, Baba NaAmai Molland and Ndundu-Madhaiza.

ManLuckerz recently published his debut book titled Flashback Identity that is available in both digital and hard copy formats.

The book narrates how music and dance are used and have defined the Zimbabwean society.

