Make-up artist revels in acting experience

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

MAKE-UP artist and fashion designer Charmaine Muchanyuka (pictured) has revealed that her debut entry into acting, as she took a leading role in the film Can of Worms, was a challenging and yet rewarding experience.

Muchanyuka (28), who said she was now back home after a stint in South Africa, described her debut acting experience in which she played Hannah as enjoyable despite the challenges that came with it.

“Being in front of a camera, vlogging, requires me to be myself but with acting I had to be someone else. Take their emotions and experiences as mine. That was very challenging.

Becoming Hannah, expressing all her emotions and experiences allowed me to connect with people on a deeper level,” she said.

“It was, therefore, an extremely challenging and yet rewarding experience.”

As a make-up artist, Muchanyuka has for years worked with Jacque Mgido Cosmetics which did a lot of celebrity makeovers to personalities including South African house singers Bucie & Mpumi, former MTV Base presenters Farida and Kim Jayde as well as Bridge Entertainment when Cassper Nyovest filled up FNB Stadium.

Can of Worms chronicles the extent to which some women go to win a man. Portia played by Cleopatra Mandirahwe an admirer of Ben (Michael Ruwizhi) does all she can in an attempt to snatch the man from Hanna, a former schoolmate and friend. As she plots her way to win Ben, she faces challenges which include conniving to get Hanna raped by a mentally-challenged man and poisoning her sister to death, something which the police later figured out following investigations.

The film also features Mapfumo Katsaya as Detective Inspector Mbeva and Lorraine Mushati as Detective Sergeant Munemo.

A preview of the film was held recently at the director Melgin Tafirenyika’s residence in Harare and would undergo some editing touch-ups.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw