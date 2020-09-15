Last Jesi agrees Al Hilal deal

BY FORTUNE MBELE

MANICA Diamonds’ attacking midfielder Last Jesi is on the verge of signing a three-year deal with Sudanese football giants Al Hilal.Jesi, who was on a one-year loan deal with champions FC Platinum, is in Sudan where he has been on assessment.

Manica Diamonds chairman Masimba Chihowa yesterday said Al Hilal were satisfied with the dribbling wizard.

“We have negotiated terms with Al Hilal, but he (Jesi) has not signed. We are still discussing and he may sign during the course of the week. We are happy and Al Hilal are satisfied. I don’t see us standing in Jesi’s way. He will definitely be going. He will sign a three-year contract,” Chihowa said, adding that the loan agreement with FC Platinum allowed Jesi to leave if any club outside the country wanted him.

“He was on loan at FC Platinum and in the loan agreement, it was clearly stated that if he is wanted outside the country, they would release him,” Chihowa said.

Chihowa could, however, not be drawn to reveal the terms of the deal, saying they were still finalising with Al Hilal.

Jesi becomes the second player to leave the country this season after former Highlanders striker Prince Dube joined Azam FC in Tanzania.

Jesi made three appearances for FC Platinum in the Caf Champions League, where he might have been spotted by the Sudanese club when they played the Zimbabwe champions in January.

He impressed FC Platinum coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh while he was at Highlanders and later brought him to Zvishavane.

