King 98 gets Diamond Platinum call

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo (pictured) yesterday said a string of collaborations with regional music heavyweights continued to open opportunities for him, as he strives to put the local hip-hop on the international map.

King 98, who is back home due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, left the country on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after getting a two-week invitation by Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz.

The development follows the duo’s collaboration on the trending Kachiri, a popular dance in Tanzania that means shake it.

The Kachiri video, shot in Tanzania, has received massive airplay on several regional television and radio channels and has amassed millions of views on the singers’ YouTube channels.

King 98’s publicists DJ Simz said they were overwhelmed by the reception they received as they touched down in Tanzania for club appearances that might result in a show alongside Diamond Platnumz.

“The reception we received when we touched down and continue to receive in a foreign land (Tanzania) motivates us to continue with our efforts to put our brand and nation’s visibility beyond the borders,” he said.

“We are here for almost two weeks having been invited by our brother Diamond Platnumz who has continued to recognise our work. We are happy to be sharing notes with such a resourced brother.”

DJ Simz said if everything goes well, apart from their scheduled club appearances, they might share the stage with Diamond Platnumz and could not rule out another collaboration during their two-week stay in Tanzania.

“We have come to realise and appreciate that through collaborations, music can open more doors for anyone as we are now having more people that want to collaborate with us and this grows our brand,” he said.

DJ Simz said they were happy with the response to their projects that continued to get regional attention.

“We are happy to be reaping the rewards of investing in our projects. Our plans have been going according to our long script as we are managing to grow our fan base beyond the borders, giving us strength to work even harder. We are not in competition with anyone, but just working hard to establish a strong brand in the creative industry,” he said.

Names on King 98’s growing catalogue of collaborations include Nigerian superstar David “Davido” Adeleke, South Africa’s hip-hop sensation Nasty C and Mozambican award-winning hip-hop sensation Edson Abel Jeremias Tchamo.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, King 98 had staged performances across the region in countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique.

Off the stage, King 98 assisted fellow artistes that had been struggling financially as well as elderly people, orphans and vulnerable children in his rural Chivhu home through donations of groceries and cash during the COVID-19 lockdown.

