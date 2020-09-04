Kalanga festival cancelled

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE Kalanga Language and Cultural Development Association (KLCDA) has cancelled the 2020 edition of Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival which was slated for October in Tokwana village, Bulilima district in Plumtree due to the global COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In a Press release, head of the publicity committee of KLCDA, Divine Dube said the cancellation was due to the country’s COVID-19 regulations which include prohibition of public gatherings.

“Given the country’s current coronavirus regulations, and with the safety of the festival attendees, musicians, volunteers, and members in mind, the festival committee has resolved to cancel this year’s event,” he said.

Dube said the association would use the hiatus to plan an even bigger and better festival in 2021.

The festival is held annually to promote and celebrate Kalanga language and culture through art, music and dance.

“It is traditionally held at the Luswingo Heritage Site, a former Kalanga settlement in Bulilima district, south-west of Plumtree town,” Dube said.

