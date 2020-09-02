Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono granted $10 000 bail

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has granted a $10,000 bail to investigative freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and ordered him to report twice a week to the nearest police station.

Chin’ono was also ordered to surrender his passport and title deeds to his home, to reside on his given home address and to stay off Twitter. The investigative journalist Chinono has been in remand prison since his arrest on July 20 alongside opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

He is being charged with inciting the public to commit violence and was denied bail on three occasions previously. On Monday, it was reported that he had fallen ill while in remand prison.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw