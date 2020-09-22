Jamaican artiste eyes Zim collabos

BY SHARON SIBINDI

JAMAICAN artiste Tall Rich (pictured) has revealed his intention to collaborate with Zimbabwean artistes such as Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Soul Jah Love after realising Zimbabweans appreciated reggae music.

Speaking through his manager Garen “Agent Madting” Rowe, Rich confirmed he would love to do collaborations with Zimbabwean artistes.

“We are planning on doing collaborations with Zimbabwean artistes. We haven’t approached any of the main acts but certainly we are hoping for the best in doing so,” he said.

“We have artistes such as Jah Prayzah, Soul Jah Love, Killer T and Winky D whom we want to do collaborations with.”

“We chose Zimbabwe because I was there in 2016 while I was managing Dwayno ‘di don a road’ the people are very loving and kind. I believe Zimbabweans appreciate reggae music more than any other country in the world, they give us Jamaicans strong support with our music. So it’s just fair to give back the same support also helping Zimbabwe to go on a wider platform in reggae music,” he said.

Rowe described artistes such as Winky D and Soul Jah Love as “very inspirational”.

“We love their music, such energy and vibes! I believe they carry our Jamaican culture through their music. It’s just an honour to have a collaboration with these artistes,” he said.

Tall Rich has a rastafarian background and his music is motivational, which relates well with a struggling country that have been fighting over the years.

He has featured on various compilations over the years.

