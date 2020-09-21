Hwange to impound stray livestock

By NQOBANI NDLOVU/ NIZBERT MOYO

The Hwange Local Board (HLB) has resolved to impound stray livestock found roaming in residential areas as the municipality seeks to restore sanity in the coal-mining town.

According to the local authority, livestock such as cattle, goats and sheep have become a nuisance, as they disturb residents’ peace and destroy their vegetable gardens.

“The animals are also posing danger to both motorists and pedestrians. To this end, the council wishes to advise livestock owners to effectively control the movement of their animals and guard against them encroaching into residential areas. Failure which they risk being penalised for contravening council by-laws in relation to keeping of animals, reptiles and birds,” HLB said.

The local authority also said it was concerned with the increase in repeat offenders.

“The local authority continues to face the strain of keeping impounded animals before they are claimed by their owners,”

“Various initiatives are currently being explored to come up with more deterrent measures to curb uncontrolled movement of animals within residential areas.”

Any person whose cattle, sheep, goats and donkeys would be impounded, the council said, shall be liable to pay a fine of $280 per head per day.

The fines, the HLB said, would be reviewed from time to time.

“No person shall be permitted to let his/her animals wander or feed in the council area without the written consent of council,” HLB added.

“Council shall retain the right and power for the seizure of animals which are found trespassing or straying and the sale, destruction or other disposal of such animals if they are not claimed within two weeks.”

The local authority added that it also had the right to kill such animals if diseased and deemed prejudicial to the health or safety of human beings or other animals.

HLB also said it was planning to enter into a private public partnership to build a technical college in the mining town, the first of its kind in Matabeleland North province.

HLB board chairman Nqobile Mabhena told Southern Eye last week that the municipality would provide the land and had already approached the responsible ministry about the idea.

“Matabeleland North does not have a technical college and Hwange has been a ‘technical’ town, we would love to have the first technical college in the region built here,” Mabhena said.

