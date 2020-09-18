Goromonzi woman scalds hubby’s manhood

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A 23-YEAR-OLD Goromonzi man is battling for life at Marondera Provincial Hospital after his wife allegedly poured hot cooking oil on his manhood following a domestic dispute.

Moreblessing Muteswa (23), of Tafirenyika village under Chief Chikwaka, is expected to appear in court soon over the attempted murder of her husband, Tinotenda Mutsetse.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

According to police, on September 13 at around 4pm, Muteswa gave her husband US$5 to buy meat before he proceeded to Majuru Business Centre, where he bought beer.The complainant returned in the evening visibly drunk without the relish, resulting in a fistfight.

The following morning, a fight broke again between the two, resulting in the suspect pouring hot cooking oil on her husband’s manhood.Mutsetse sustained serious burns and was rushed to Marondera Hospital, while his wife was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

