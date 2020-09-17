Film festival calls for entries

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE European Film Festival Zimbabwe 2020 is calling on filmmakers from across the country and those in the diaspora (Europe) to participate in the launch of this year’s virtual short film competition — BIOSKOP.

The competition will run under the theme Life as We Don’t Know It, and is open to all genres of film.

In a Press release, Paper Bag Africa said the European Film Festival was back despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the fourth edition would run virtually from October 30 to November 30.

It will be viewed through a portal specially designed to showcase this year’s selected films and the short film competition.

“A selection of sophisticated European, Zimbabwean and African films presented by the embassies of the respective European countries awaits audience at the click of a mouse and for free, with a focus on topical issues and alternate perspectives,” said Paper Bag Africa.

“The competition calls on Zimbabwean filmmakers to think outside the box and offer a fresh perspective on life amid COVID-19 and in the realm of limited resources. The films will be judged based on content and creativity, as well as their technical aspect, with the winners receiving cash prizes.”

Paper Bag Africa said it successfully piloted the project during the previous edition of the festival.They said 24 individuals would be selected to participate in this year’s Masterclass.

EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen (pictured) said 2020 had been an unpredictable year filled with spills than thrills and unexpected plots and twists.

“The world is in a sombre state, COVID-19 has forced many to retreat into their homes, and many more to retreat into the inner space of their minds,” he said.

“We need art in hard times, now more than ever. As Team Europe, we are glad that we can play our part in offering this film festival again, despite so many changes in life as we know it.”

The competition categories are Best Narrative Short (US$400), Best Documentary Short (US$400), Best Sound Editing (US$200), Best Cinematography (US$200) and Best Diaspora Film (US$200)

