Faith Candy’s dream comes true

VERSATILE artiste Faith “Faith Candy” Naphazi (pictured) is very excited to have been nominated alongside popular names such as Mai Titi and Olinda Chapel for the Sadc Success Awards set to be held soon.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Naphazi was nominated under the Best Online Business category alongside other nominees from Zambia, South Africa and Botswana.Other nominees from Zimbabwe are Andy Hodges and Sis Melly’s Diaries nominated for an Outstanding Social Media Page, Prophetic Healing and Deliverances Ministries founder Walter Magaya, opposition MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, Joseph Mosies Masiyiwa, former broadcaster and now Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira and Star Glow Beauty Bar.

Felistas “Mai Titi” Edwards was nominated for the Community Champion award, while Chapel was nominated for the Community Ambassador award.Faith Candy described her nomination as a dream that came to pass since she had always longed to be in the limelight.

“It’s a dream come true. It however, caught me by surprise. When I received a text message confirming my nomination. I never imagined my dream had come true. I am so humbled and grateful,” she said.

Voting lines for the awards being organised by the Young Women in Business ZA Global will open on September 6.

Young Women in Business’ Apphia Nyasha Musavengana told NewsDay Life & Style that there were several aspects they were looking at during the nomination process.

“We were looking at those who were putting effort in their businesses using social media mostly during the pandemic. We looked at clientele base, response, communication, positive energy and those who were making a difference. We also looked at the impact the nominees have on people through their businesses or social media platforms,” she said.

“About the awards date, we are still waiting for approval under the COVID-19 rules. As soon as we get the green light, we will communicate the date. Voting lines are opening on September 6.”

Faithcandy is a musician, actress and model. In 2018, she won the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe People’s Choice award.

